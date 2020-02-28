Gisele Bündchen Reveals Why She Doesn't Like to Be Called a Stepmom — and What She Prefers Instead

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her blended family with husband Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 39, got candid about motherhood when she answered fan questions in a series of videos shared on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

When asked about how it feels “being a stepmom” to 12-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas — whom Brady, 43, shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — Bündchen told her followers that she doesn’t like using that term to describe herself when it comes to parenting.

“I don’t like the word ‘stepmom,'” she shared. “I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

Bündchen married Brady in 2009 and is also a proud parent to son Benjamin Rein, 10, and daughter Vivian Lake, 7.

While she and the New England Patriots quarterback have quite the busy schedules, Bündchen said there isn’t a “secret recipe” to managing family time with her children.

“I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids,” she shared, stressing the importance of being “fully there with them” and “really listening to them.”

“I think it’s not so much [about] the amount of time,” she continued. “I think it’s the quality of time.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added that it’s important for her to create a “loving and safe” family environment.

“I think what’s really important as well is the energy that is around the children,” she said, explaining how she and Brady are “constantly giving them kisses and hugs” to ensure that they feel appreciated. “I think they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other.”

Bündchen went on to say that she and Brady are on the same page when it comes to communication, telling her fans, “We never raise our voices. We never have arguments. We just talk things over if we have any issues.”

On Wednesday, Bündchen celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with the NFL star. Posting a throwback photo on her Instagram, she captioned the sweet tribute, “I can’t believe it’s been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet!”

In his own post, Brady praised his wife, writing, “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life.”

Brady was had just started dating Bündchen when he and Moynahan, 48, discovered they were expecting a baby together after they had already split.

Moynahan told PEOPLE last April that the three of them worked hard to blend their families ever since.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” the actress said. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love and grandparents that go on forever, and it’s all good.”

And while having her then-boyfriend welcome a son with an ex wasn’t an “ideal situation” at the time, Bündchen said she wouldn’t go back and change a thing.

“There’s no manual to prepare you for that,” Bündchen told PEOPLE in September 2018. “But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child.”

“He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand,” she added. “I fell in love with him.”