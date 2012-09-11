Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Boston
The supermodel stepped out at a charity event, with hubby Tom Brady by her side
Credit: EROTEME.CO.UK/Bauer-Griffin
Bump, there it is!
A pregnant Gisele Bündchen stepped out for a good cause – and showed off her growing baby bump – Monday night in Boston.
Following
The supermodel, 32, with hubby Tom Brady by her side, attended the Mayo Bowl, a charity bowling event in which participants can bowl alongside celebrities. The proceeds from the evening went to Pitching in for Kids and the Boston Medical Center.
Earlier in the summer, the supermodel was spotted in her native Brazil, where she debuted a small baby bump.
Bündchen and hubby Brady are parents to 2½ year-old-son Benjamin Rein, and Brady has a 5-year-old son, Jack, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.