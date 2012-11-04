Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Baby Bump – in a Bikini
No stranger to showing some skin – especially when the runway beckons – Gisele Bündchen put her bod, including her growing baby bump, on display in Miami Beach, Fla., Sunday.
No maternity clothes, no problem!
The expectant supermodel, 32, whose pregnancy first gained buzz in June, enjoyed the sunny weather in a leopard-print bikini.
The Brazilian stunner, married to football pro Tom Brady, is already mom to Benjamin, 2½, and stepmom to John, 5, Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Her expanding brood has already changed their lifestyle, she told PEOPLE last year. “We really do love to travel, but being parents, we travel less now than we have in the past,” Gisele said.
Still, she added, “There is nothing more rewarding than to come home and seeing them after a long day of work.”