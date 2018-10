“My kids never got sick when I was breastfeeding,” Gisele Bündchen — mom to daughter Vivian Lake, 5½, and son Benjamin Rein, 8½, with husband Tom Brady — recently told PEOPLE.

“If they had something in their eyes, I’d put breast milk in their eyes,” she explained. “Before their flight, I would get a dropper and put milk up their nose … to [ward off] the bacteria on the plane.”