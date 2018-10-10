Gisele Bündchen is basking in the glow of royalty all around her!

The supermodel, 38, treated her lucky daughter Vivian Lake, 5½, and son Benjamin Rein, 8½, to a day of fun at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park, sharing a few photos from their magical family outing to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Who do you think is more excited to meet Cinderella?” she joked in one snapshot, which showed Vivian (who was dressed as Ariel!) gazing up at Cinderella while her mom looked on adoringly, hands clasped under her chin.

A second photo — which read, “The boss on the wheel!” — depicted Bündchen and Vivian enjoying a spin on the Tomorrowland Speedway, where the latter took on the driving duties.

Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen's daughter Vivian and son Benjamin Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

The proud mother of two couldn’t resist sharing one more image of her kids, taken from the back as they walked through Tomorrowland dressed in royal-worthy attire (but sensible footwear, because even stylish celebs know sneakers are a must for a day at Disney!).

“My little princess and my little knight!” Bündchen captioned the photo.

It wasn’t clear whether New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose team will next face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, joined his wife and their children for their Disney day.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with their kids

Bündchen, who recently released a memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, told PEOPLE that she found breast milk to be “a magical thing” even after her children stopped nursing.

“My kids never got sick when I was breastfeeding,” the Brazilian supermodel recalled. “If they had something in their eyes, I’d put milk in their eyes. Before their flight, I would get a dropper and put milk up their nose … to [ward off] the bacteria on the plane.”

“My pediatrician said, ‘If you could bottle [it], this would be like the perfect medicine for everything,’ so I actually had a bunch frozen after I stopped breastfeeding,” she continued, adding that she would even use the breast milk in her children’s cereal.

“I mean, I was one crazy person,” the mother of two admitted, laughing, “but I felt like it was such a gift that I had.”