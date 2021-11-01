Gisele Bündchen and Kids Give Nod to Dad Tom Brady as 'Tampa Bay Pirates' for Halloween

"My favorite Pirates in the universe ‼️‼️‼️😍😍😍," Tom Brady wrote alongside sweet family snapshots of his wife and two youngest children dressed up in costume

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's two kids playfully honored their dad's NFL team with their Halloween costumes this year.

Gisele Bündchen and her kids' celebrated a very special person with their Halloween costumes this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, the supermodel, 41, shared a series of photographs of the family's spooky festivities, showing herself, daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, dressed up as "Tampa Bay pirates" — a sweet nod to husband Tom Brady's team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Brady, 44, also shares son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

Dressed in pirate attire, Bündchen, Vivian and Benjamin all flashed silly faces in the first photo, opting for smiles in the second shot. In a third picture in the series, Vivian and Benjamin were captured walking together.

"Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!! 🏴‍☠️ ❤️," Bündchen wrote alongside the post. In the comments section, Brady reacted to the sweet pic, writing, "My favorite Pirates in the universe ‼️‼️‼️😍😍😍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gisele Bundchen Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Ahead of Halloween, Brady opened up about how he and his wife balance their careers while being parents to three kids during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

During the episode, Brady said his wife has "held down the house for a long time now" amid his bustling NFL career.

"And I think there's things that she wants to accomplish," he continued. "You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

"But that's an issue, and it's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it's time to retire.' And I think there's, you know, we're coming to the end here too, so I don't want to miss any of the kids' stuff," Brady added.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Reveals His Son Jack, 13, Is the Buccaneers' New Ball Boy: He Takes It 'Very Seriously'

Elsewhere in the episode, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also discussed how he makes time for his three kids with such a busy sports schedule.

Brady said that as a football player, he gets a "good healthy off-season" and is able to have "a lot of time off" to spend with his family.

"I try to do my best with the kids," he explained. "Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that's been going on in the house for a long time too."

In October, Brady shared that while he could continue his football career "until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to," he most likely won't play that long because of his family. At age 44, Brady is currently the oldest player who is still active in the NFL.