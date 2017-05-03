"No matter what country we are born in, the earth is the home we all share, so we should take care of it," supermodel Gisele Bündchen tells PEOPLE

Gisele Bündchen Says Her Kids Eat a (Mostly!) Plant-Based Diet: It's 'Good for Our Health' and 'the Planet'

For Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, the menu they set at home makes a difference both locally and globally.

Talking to PEOPLE for this week’s issue, the legendary supermodel — who recently stepped out alongside Brady for a glamorous date night at Monday’s Met Gala — says her family has been “eating a more plant-based diet for years.”

“We all love it. It’s not only good for our health and makes us feel good, but it is also good for the planet!” says Bündchen, 36, who is mom to daughter Vivian Lake, 4, and son Benjamin Rein, 7.

“My friend Paul Hawken taught me that eating a plant-rich diet will have a hugely positive impact on global warming as well,” she adds.

Bündchen’s kids aren’t just reaping the rewards from the family’s home garden, though. They help their mom out with planting and activities like beekeeping to stay involved in the process.

And the mother of two tells PEOPLE that her New England Patriots quarterback husband, 39, isn’t the only one keeping his athletic levels up.

“We are all pretty active at our home. We do some form of physical exercise every day; it all depends where we are,” she shares.

“If it’s not cold, I love to exercise outside in nature. But it’s cold a lot where we live, so I get to work pretty hard in the gym too!”

Bündchen has spoken out often in the past about her interest in environmental efforts. As she tells PEOPLE, “I love the Earth and every living being on it.”

“I feel we are all so blessed we get to live on this beautiful planet,” Bündchen says. “No matter what country we are born in, the earth is the home we all share, so we should take care of it.”

“In a way, we are all Earth trustees, and we need to make sure we leave it in a better place for future generations.”