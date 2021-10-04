Gisele Bündchen shared a photo of herself and her two children decked out in Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear as they cheered on Tom Brady during Sunday's game

Gisele Bündchen and Kids Cheer on Tom Brady as He Returns to New England with Buccaneers: 'We Are Ready!'

Tom Brady's biggest fans were right in the stands when he kicked off his first game against his former team, the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Brady, 44, left his decades-long team last year to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he returned to his old home at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., his wife Gisele Bündchen and their two children, Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11, were there, cheering him on from the sidelines.

Bündchen, 41, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself and her kids dressed in Buccaneers gear as they showed their support for Brady. In the shot, Bündchen is seen smiling as Vivian and Benjamin shout excitedly. (Brady is also dad to son Jack, 14, whom she shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

"We are ready! Let's go Bucs!! Let's go papai!!!❤️" Bündchen wrote in the caption.

Bündchen and her kids had plenty to cheer about on Sunday as Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Patriots 19-17. The quarterback even made history, breaking Drew Brees' NFL record for career passing yards.

Back in February when Brady secured his seventh Super Bowl win, and first with the Buccaneers, Bündchen congratulated her husband, and commended him for overcoming so many challenges on Instagram.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

"Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally," she wrote. "I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet [sic]."

Bündchen continued, "It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be.

"I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball," she added. "Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season 😉) You have earned all your success! Te amo❤️."

While he's currently the oldest active player in the NFL, Brady said in a July interview on SiriusXM Town Hall that he plans to continue playing until he is 45, emphasizing his commitment to his kids and family.