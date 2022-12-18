Gisele Bündchen Says She's 'Recharging with My Little Ones' During Brazil Getaway After Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is treating herself and her kids to an end-of-year vacation in Brazil!

The supermodel, 42, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, featuring images of herself spending time with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️," Bündchen captioned her post.

In the photos from Brazil, Bündchen and her two kids can be seen enjoying time at the beach and hanging by the pool, as well as playing on what appears to be a playground-like structure.

Bündchen also uploaded images of some yummy food from their trip, and a pic of a wholesome hug she shared with Vivian.

This isn't the first vacation the trio has taken as of late. Over two weeks after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady back in November, Bündchen brought her two kids on a Costa Rica trip. (Tom also has an older son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

The trio visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, in mid-November.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they were joined by Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and other children and adults, including one of the kids' school teachers.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source said, emphasizing that Valente and Bündchen were "not dating."

Brady, 45, and Bündchen were married 13 years before finalizing their divorce on Oct. 28. Paperwork filed for the split called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

Earlier this month, Bündchen commented on her ex's Instagram post celebrating their son Benjamin's 13th birthday. In the post, the NFL star called his son the "newest teenager."

"You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️," Brady captioned his post, on which Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji.

In a post of her own, Bündchen wrote to her son that she was "so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are," adding: "Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much ❤️."

Bündchen also similarly dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of Brady's birthday post for Vivian — who celebrated her special day just shortly before Benjamin.