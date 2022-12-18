Gisele Bündchen Says She's 'Recharging with My Little Ones' During Brazil Getaway After Divorce

Gisele Bündchen shared a handful of photos of wholesome family moments from her trip to Brazil with son Benjamin and daughter Vivian on Instagram Sunday

By
Published on December 18, 2022 11:02 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmT4K_MuaZ7/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Photo: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is treating herself and her kids to an end-of-year vacation in Brazil!

The supermodel, 42, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, featuring images of herself spending time with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️," Bündchen captioned her post.

In the photos from Brazil, Bündchen and her two kids can be seen enjoying time at the beach and hanging by the pool, as well as playing on what appears to be a playground-like structure.

Bündchen also uploaded images of some yummy food from their trip, and a pic of a wholesome hug she shared with Vivian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first vacation the trio has taken as of late. Over two weeks after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady back in November, Bündchen brought her two kids on a Costa Rica trip. (Tom also has an older son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

The trio visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, in mid-November.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they were joined by Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and other children and adults, including one of the kids' school teachers.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source said, emphasizing that Valente and Bündchen were "not dating."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

Brady, 45, and Bündchen were married 13 years before finalizing their divorce on Oct. 28. Paperwork filed for the split called their marriage "irretrievably broken."

Earlier this month, Bündchen commented on her ex's Instagram post celebrating their son Benjamin's 13th birthday. In the post, the NFL star called his son the "newest teenager."

"You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️," Brady captioned his post, on which Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji.

In a post of her own, Bündchen wrote to her son that she was "so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are," adding: "Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much ❤️."

Bündchen also similarly dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of Brady's birthday post for Vivian — who celebrated her special day just shortly before Benjamin.

Related Articles
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Birthday Post for Son Benjamin
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out for Jewelry Store Anniversary Dinner in Brazil After Tom Brady Divorce
Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/2986824940750972250/
Tom Brady Shares Photo from Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday Celebration: 'Nothing Better'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Gisele at Disney for Vivian's birthday
Gisele Bündchen Takes Daughter Vivian to Disney World for 'Birthday Celebration' — See Photos!
HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Most Adorable Family Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Takes Kids Out for Pizza After They Return from Costa Rica Trip with Mom Gisele Bündchen