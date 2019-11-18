Gisele Bündchen and Daughter Vivian Look Nearly Identical in Side-by-Side Childhood Photos

Like mother, like daughter!

On Monday, Gisele Bündchen posted a photo to Instagram, comparing a snap of herself from her childhood to a recent one of her daughter Vivian Lake, 6½.

In the side-by-side shot, Bündchen, 39, and Vivian’s appearances are nearly identical, with the model and her daughter showing off their resemblance in their smiles, facial shapes, hairstyles, and poses.

“Thank you @giselebundchenonline for doing this. Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike? 💕 ” Bündchen captioned her shot of the mother-daughter duo.

Image zoom Gisele Bündchen as a child (left) and daughter Vivian Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Bündchen has pointed out how similar she once looked to a relative.

A few weeks ago, Bündchen shared another side-by-side snap — this time, of her mother when she was younger compared to a recent photo of herself.

Again, the model asked her followers if they saw any resemblance between the pair.

“Mom and I when we were young. Do you think we look alike? #tbt ❤️” she wrote beside the photo.

There have also been moments, like in July, where Bündchen simply posted a photo with her daughter and fans couldn’t help but comment on their similarities.

“Whoa!!! Holy mama/daughter twins if I have ever seen one!!!!” wrote one fan after seeing the image in which Bündchen and Vivian were playing a Tanpura and looking down at the instrument in a nearly identical fashion.

“Looks just like her Mummy” added another person.

Aside from posting about her familial resemblance on social media, Bündchen often speaks about the importance of her children and how they’ve changed her life.

In addition to Vivian, Bündchen and her husband Tom Brady share son Benjamin, 9½. (The NFL star, 42, also has a 12-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“My kids have expanded my heart in so many ways. They have given my life new meaning,” she wrote on Instagram in May beside a photo of her two children showing her major affection. “Thru them, I got to experience the deepest and purest love.”

“Every day I learn so much with them and they inspire me to be the best that I can be,” she continued. “They are truly the most precious gifts! I am so grateful they chose me to be their mummy.”