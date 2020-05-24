Gisele Bündchen Gives Daughter Vivian an At-Home Haircut as Tom Brady Takes Part in Golf Match

Gisele Bündchen gave her 7-year-old a quick trim as many hair salons across the country remain closed due to the pandemic

Gisele Bündchen can add hairstylist to her impressive resume!

On Sunday, the supermodel, 39, shared clips of herself giving her 7-year-old daughter Vivian Lake a trim, and showed fans how she carefully trimmed the ends. Bündchen got the approval of her daughter, writing "client satisfied" in Portuguese over one of the videos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model shares her daughter, as well as 10-year-old son Benjamin, with husband Tom Brady. The couple recently moved to Florida after the NFL star signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They are currently staying at a Tampa Bay mansion that they're renting from Derek Jeter. Prior to the move, the Brady family was spending some downtime in Costa Rica.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Gisele Bündchen and Vivian Lake Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Speaking to Vogue in April, Bündchen opened up about how she and Vivian were spending quality family time together during their stay-at-home social distancing, sharing a photo of one of their favorite activities.

"I feel this is a very important time to go inward and reflect on what is most important," Bündchen said. "I have been reflecting a lot on my life; on how I can be the best version of myself and share, with others, things that have helped me … taking time to meditate, working out, doing breathwork when I feel more anxious, and spending quality time with my kids. My daughter, Vivi, is in this photo with me!"

Image zoom Gisele Bündchen and Vivian Gisele Bundchen/Vogue

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bündchen and Brady have also partnered with Wheels Up to donate 10 million meals to Feeding America, and donated 750,000 meals to a food bank in Tampa Bay.