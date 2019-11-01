Gisele Bündchen Is Mother Earth! See Her Halloween Costume — and Tom Brady as a Stormtrooper

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating Halloween the old fashioned way: by trick-or-treating with their kids!

The whole family wore costumes on Thursday night to celebrate the holiday, and it appears that the Patriots quarterback took a day off from his intense diet to enjoy some Halloween candy.

For the spooky occasion, Brady, 42, dressed up as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars, complete with a Nerf Gun to ward off any rebels they might encounter on the hunt for sugary snacks.

The Super Bowl champ shared a photo of his costume on Instagram, joking in his caption that he avoided practice with his New England teammates (perhaps he couldn’t get leave from the Clone Wars).

“Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween” Brady wrote alongside the photo, in which he poses on the family’s front steps with their pet dog, Lua.

“When you’re trying to flex your Halloween costume but your dog doesn’t trust stormtroopers,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story atop a video of him trying to get into photo-ready position.

The athlete also offered trick-or-treaters a sneak peek at the candy he and Gisele were handing out, writing on another photo, “You know where to come for the best candy! @unreal.snacks only in this house.”

Bündchen, who dressed up as Mother Earth, also shared some snippets of the family’s Halloween celebrations.

The 39-year-old supermodel documented the beginning of their trick-or-treating adventure, promising anyone in the neighborhood hoping to snag some candy from their house that even though they were out, some Unreal peanut butter cups would be there at the doorstep for the taking.

“Alright guys, here we are! Halloween, here we come!” the mother of two said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. “Happy Halloween everyone!”

“I just want to let you know that I am leaving these delicious — it’s my favorite candy — right in front of our gate. If anybody wants some, please come and get some,” she said, as Brady came up behind her to snag a handful.

“I’m gonna take ’em all,” he joked.

“Before Tom takes them all! Please,” she said with a laugh.

Bündchen also shared a photo on her Instagram Story proudly displaying her globe-like costume, writing, “when you are the only one who wants to take the family picture.”

Later on the family’s outing, Brady stumbled upon a skeleton wearing Peyton Manning‘s No. 18 Indianapolis Colts jersey.

“Getting old Peyton!” he wrote over a photo of himself striking a pose next to the decoration.

Tom and their kids, six-year-old Vivian Lake, who went as a cowgirl, and nine-year-old Benjamin, who went as a dinosaur, eventually obliged to take a group photo, which Gisele posted on Instagram with the caption, “Ready or not, trick or treating here we come!! #happyhalloween“