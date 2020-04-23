Gisele Bündchen Shares How She and Daughter Vivian Spend Quality Time Together amid Pandemic

Image zoom Gisele Bundchen/Vogue

Before she and her husband Tom Brady moved to Florida, Gisele Bündchen and her family were spending downtime in Costa Rica.

The model spoke with Vogue for its Postcards From Home portfolio, for which celebrities documented their stay-at-home social distancing activities, and shared a photo of how she and 7-year-old daughter Vivian Lake spent quality family time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel this is a very important time to go inward and reflect on what is most important," Bündchen said. "I have been reflecting a lot on my life; on how I can be the best version of myself and share, with others, things that have helped me … taking time to meditate, working out, doing breathwork when I feel more anxious, and spending quality time with my kids. My daughter, Vivi, is in this photo with me!"

In the photo, Vivian balances on her mom's hands as Bündchen, who is also mom to son Benjamin, 10, holds her daughter's hips with her legs.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Vogue's June/July 2020 cover Vogue

RELATED GALLERY: These Celebs Are Taking Social Distancing Literally by Going Off the Grid

Two weeks after announcing he would be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, Brady, 42, moved his family into a Tampa Bay mansion that they're renting from Derek Jeter. During the transition, Bündchen was in Costa Rica with their kids.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple partnered with Wheels Up to donate 10 million meals to Feeding America, and donated 750,000 meals to a food bank in Tampa Bay.

And the parents of three were not the only ones in their family to express their thanks to frontline workers during the global health crisis.

"This is a very hard time in the world right now. Everyone should stay calm. You are all working so hard and because of you, we are going to beat the coronavirus soon," their son Benjamin wrote in a letter shared by Bündchen on social media.

"Thank you for all the work you've done. You guys are like superheroes. Braver than Batman. Stronger than Superman. And faster than The Flash. You can get any job done," the letter read along with a sign-off that said "best wishes."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.