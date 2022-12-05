Gisele Bündchen Takes Daughter Vivian to Disney World for 'Birthday Celebration' — See Photos!

Vivian Lake celebrated turning double digits at the happiest place on Earth!

On Sunday, Gisele Bündchen shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story from a "birthday celebration" trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for daughter Vivian's 10th birthday.

Bündchen and a few other fellow moms brought their kids to the theme park, where they enjoyed rides like the Tower of Terror. The supermodel, 42, first shared a photo of ten pairs of sneakers lined up against a wall ready for the day, writing, "Let's do this!"

She then snapped a picture of all the kids holding hands as they walked through the theme park together, before showing a picture of their "chilling" experience on the Tower of Terror.

Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian, with ex Tom Brady, also added a picture of her with two other moms, writing, "Happy kids, happy moms!"

On Monday, the mom of two honored Vivian with a sweet post on Instagram for her birthday. She included pictures of the two playing in the ocean together as well as a shot of Vivian sleeping with their cat and petting a horse.

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️," Bündchen wrote in both English and Portuguese.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, also shared a post on Instagram in honor of daughter Vivian's birthday. The athlete and Bündchen recently finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gives son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiles for the camera and holds up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

A source close to Brady told PEOPLE last month that the former couple's two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they adjust to their new family dynamic after the pair's decision to divorce.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

