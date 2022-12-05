Gisele Bündchen Takes Daughter Vivian to Disney World for 'Birthday Celebration' — See Photos!

The mom of two also celebrated daughter Vivian as a "ray of sunshine" on her 10th birthday Monday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 02:07 PM
Gisele at Disney for Vivian's birthday
Photo: Gisele/Instagram

Vivian Lake celebrated turning double digits at the happiest place on Earth!

On Sunday, Gisele Bündchen shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story from a "birthday celebration" trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for daughter Vivian's 10th birthday.

Bündchen and a few other fellow moms brought their kids to the theme park, where they enjoyed rides like the Tower of Terror. The supermodel, 42, first shared a photo of ten pairs of sneakers lined up against a wall ready for the day, writing, "Let's do this!"

She then snapped a picture of all the kids holding hands as they walked through the theme park together, before showing a picture of their "chilling" experience on the Tower of Terror.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele/Instagram

Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian, with ex Tom Brady, also added a picture of her with two other moms, writing, "Happy kids, happy moms!"

On Monday, the mom of two honored Vivian with a sweet post on Instagram for her birthday. She included pictures of the two playing in the ocean together as well as a shot of Vivian sleeping with their cat and petting a horse.

Gisele at Disney for Vivian's birthday
Gisele/Instagram

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️," Bündchen wrote in both English and Portuguese.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, also shared a post on Instagram in honor of daughter Vivian's birthday. The athlete and Bündchen recently finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gives son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiles for the camera and holds up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

A source close to Brady told PEOPLE last month that the former couple's two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they adjust to their new family dynamic after the pair's decision to divorce.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

Related Articles
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Watch Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Crash His BRADY Brand Video: 'What the Heck Is Gummy Knit?'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady Says He Wants to Be the 'Best Dad' Ahead of His First Thanksgiving as a Single Parent
tom brady, jack brady
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Takes Kids Out for Pizza After They Return from Costa Rica Trip with Mom Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Tells Him He Needs a 'Happy Face' After Seeing His Game-Day Scowls
Tom Brady Says Daughter Vivian Wants Him to Show His 'Happy Face,' Jokes About His Signature Scowl
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Will Have 'Full Access' to Both Parents After Divorce: Source
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 9, Horseback Riding: 'My Baby'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian as His 'Number One Cheerleader': 'Excited for Her Dad'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lesson as Tom Brady Plays in Away Game
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Brings His Kids to Hand Out Meals at Florida Food Bank After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline