Gisele Bündchen Posts Adorable Photos of Daughter Vivian in Costa Rica: 'My Little Partner'

Gisele Bündchen has the best "little partner" with her while in Costa Rica!

On her Instagram Stories Saturday, the Brazilian supermodel shared adorable content with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake as the two travel through the Central American country.

In the first clip, the mother-daughter duo are seen galloping on horseback alongside the beach — perfectly in sync!

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

Bündchen then wrote "My little partner!" over a photo of her and Vivian holding hands as they walk through a trail in the forest, with Jack Johnson's "Better Together" playing in the background.

Along with Vivian, the supermodel, 42, also shares 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein with ex-husband Tom Brady. The couple finalized their divorce last October.

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

Bündchen was first spotted in Costa Rica on Monday while out on a stroll with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. This was the third time they were seen together in the country after sightings in January and November.

A few days later, she posted a selfie sitting in a field to her Instagram, accompanied by an ambiguous quote.

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," Bündchen wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Toned Figure While Out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, a source told PEOPLE, "[Valente] and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers. They are not dating."

Another source told PEOPLE in January that Bündchen and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't putting any romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider said. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."