Gisele Bündchen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Vivian, 8, Making Breakfast: 'Miss Independent'

Gisele Bündchen called daughter Vivian Lake a "super chef" as the 8-year-old cooked her own scrambled eggs

There's a new chef in the Brady household!

On Wednesday, Gisele Bündchen shared a picture of daughter Vivian Lake, 8, cooking herself scrambled eggs for breakfast. In the snap, Vivian focuses on whisking together the eggs while standing at the edge of the kitchen island. To season her meal, Vivian is ready to go with salt and pepper shakers next to her bowl.

Bündchen's daughter, whom she shares with husband Tom Brady, wears a one-shoulder, cherry-printed bathing suit as she prepares the food.

"Vivi super chef whipping up some scrambled eggs. Did someone say Miss independent ?! 💕👩‍🍳," the model, 40, writes, also including the caption in her native Portuguese.

Brady's training company, TB12 Sports, also noticed the sweet photo, commenting, "Go Vivi!!! 🙌" Noticing the brand's protein bar next to Vivian in the picture, TB12 added, "Love seeing that TB12 Protein Bar too!"

Last summer, the Brazilian supermodel, who also shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, with Brady, commented on how fast her daughter is growing up after posting a side-by-side of herself with Vivian practicing the same yoga pose in both 2013 and 2020.

In the photo on the left, Vivian, who was only a few months old at the time, is seen trying to copy her mother's yoga pose as she sits on her knees and lifts her tiny arms into the air.

Seven years later, Vivian perfected the pose, keeping her arms and legs straight in the graceful formation as Bündchen does the same.

The mother-daughter duo also moved their practice in the photos, with the first picture being in what appeared to be a living room while the more recent shot showed the pair stretching outside by the pool.

"My little yoga partner is growing so fast! I love her more than words can express! #love #family #yoga 2013-> 2020 💕💕💕," Bündchen raved in conclusion.