Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years

By
Georgia Slater
Published on September 13, 2022 03:01 PM
Gisele Bündchen Elle Magazine
Photo: Inez & Vinoodh/Elle

Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion.

In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom.

Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first time in years.

"She saw me with all these different hairdos and makeup—she didn't understand why," she told Elle with a laugh. "She's like, 'Mommy, you look so much prettier without all that! Why are they touching you? Can they stop?' "

At the time, Bündchen simply responded to her daughter, "Listen, this is fashion!"

Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian Brady
Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, the Brazilian supermodel shared her feelings on her husband's return to the NFL as she continues to raise their kids.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she explained.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy," she continued. "At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

Gisele Bündchen Elle Magazine
Inez & Vinoodh/Elle

Moving forward, however, Bündchen is ready to act on her own dreams for the future.

"I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," she said.

Still, Bündchen said she would like Brady, 45, to "be more present" amid his busy football career.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said of her husband. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

On Monday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Bündchen is "frustrated" with Brady's decision to unretire.

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," a source said. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

The couple spending time apart from one another "has happened before," the source explained, adding that "they are trying" to make the relationship work.

