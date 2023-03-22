Gisele Bündchen Talks Co-Parenting, Having 'Great Relationship' with Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan

Gisele Bündchen got candid about the growth in her relationship with ex Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, as the three co-parent son Jack

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 22, 2023 11:04 AM
Bridget Moynahan, Jack Moynahan, and Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen. Photo: Tom Brady/instagram, Buda Mendes/Getty

Gisele Bündchen is all about keeping the peace.

Appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue, the supermodel mom talks about how Bridget Moynahan's co-parenting relationship with ex Tom Brady has helped the 42-year-old shape her own with the former NFL star following their split.

Praising her "great relationship" with Moynahan, Bündchen told the outlet, "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

Bündchen admitted that things weren't always so easy between the two, with their first conversation coming over a year after Brady and Moynahan's son Jack was born — in the early days of the former spouses' relationship, which Bündchen calls a "challenging situation."

Gisele Bündchen on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

"Love conquers all," Bündchen said of that time in her life.

"My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that," she noted, adding, "Nothing is worth fighting [over]."

"My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?" Bündchen said of co-parenting with Brady and Moynahan. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?' "

Gisele Bündchen for Vanity Fair's April 2023 cover story. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Despite the talk of contention between herself and Brady — who finalized their divorce last October, shortly after announcing their decision to split after 13 years of marriage — she's firm in the idea that they are still a "team," when it comes to raising their two kids — daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13.

"We're not playing against each other," Bündchen said. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

As for Jack, Bündchen still considers him her "bonus child," noting, "I love him so very much."

