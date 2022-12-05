Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 11:25 AM

Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday.

On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady captioned his post, on which Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji.

In the photo shared by Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at Bryant Park's holiday market in New York City. The NFL player gives son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiles for the camera and holds up peace signs.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Carmen Mandato/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. The athlete and Bündchen recently finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen has previously shown her love for the kids in comments on Brady's posts, leaving another single red heart emoji on one of the football player's photos last month.

Brady shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child Jack preparing to throw a football. The blurry background showed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice.

"My Inspiration ❤️," the father of three captioned the image, on which Bündchen dropped a simple heart emoji.

A source close to the NFL star told PEOPLE last month that Brady and Bündchen's two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they adjust to their new family dynamic after the couple's decision to divorce.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

