Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Birthday Post for Son Benjamin

Gisele Bündchen continues to prove she and ex Tom Brady can amicably navigate situations concerning their two kids.

On Thursday, the model mom, 42, commented on her ex's Instagram post celebrating their son Benjamin Rein's 13th birthday.

"Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️," Brady captioned his post, on which Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji.

In the photo, Ben sits with his chin on a water bottle in his lap, smiling slightly at something out of frame.

On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a screenshot of text messages his son Ben sent him ahead of his game against the New Orleans Saints, sharing the sweet exchange on his Instagram Story.

"I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

"YES!!!!!," the father of three replied.

Later, Ben added, "Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt."

The NFL dad captioned the screenshot, "The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny❤️❤️❤️."

Brady's Monday night win against the Saints wasn't the only big family event of the day. Monday was also daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday, which her dad honored with a sweet post on Instagram.

In the cute shot, Brady embraced Ben and Vivian as the trio spent time together at a holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gave son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiled for the camera and held up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

Bündchen, who shares Vivian and Ben with Brady, again dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of the post.