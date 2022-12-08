Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Birthday Post for Son Benjamin

The supermodel left a comment on ex Tom Brady's post celebrating their son Benjamin's 13th birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 02:51 PM
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

Gisele Bündchen continues to prove she and ex Tom Brady can amicably navigate situations concerning their two kids.

On Thursday, the model mom, 42, commented on her ex's Instagram post celebrating their son Benjamin Rein's 13th birthday.

"Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️," Brady captioned his post, on which Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji.

In the photo, Ben sits with his chin on a water bottle in his lap, smiling slightly at something out of frame.

On Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a screenshot of text messages his son Ben sent him ahead of his game against the New Orleans Saints, sharing the sweet exchange on his Instagram Story.

"I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

"YES!!!!!," the father of three replied.

Later, Ben added, "Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt."

The NFL dad captioned the screenshot, "The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny❤️❤️❤️."

Brady's Monday night win against the Saints wasn't the only big family event of the day. Monday was also daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday, which her dad honored with a sweet post on Instagram.

In the cute shot, Brady embraced Ben and Vivian as the trio spent time together at a holiday market in New York City. The NFL star gave son Ben a kiss on the head while Vivian smiled for the camera and held up peace signs.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady wrote.

Bündchen, who shares Vivian and Ben with Brady, again dropped a single red heart emoji in the comments of the post.

