Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Gisele Bündchen's little boy is growing up!

The model mom, 42, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram Thursday in celebration of son Benjamin Rein's 13th birthday. Alongside a series of photos of her son, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady, Bündchen wrote a heartfelt message to the teenager.

"We have a new teenager in the house ! Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much! ❤️," she wrote in both English and Portuguese.

In her Instagram carousel, Bündchen shared a snap of her and Ben sitting on a beach together at sunset, as well as shots of Ben climbing a tree, kissing a horse's head, hugging his siblings and making a funny pose on a dock.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Bündchen and Brady share son Ben as well as daughter Vivian Lake, 10. Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan

Earlier in the week, Bündchen organized a "birthday celebration" trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for daughter Vivian's 10th birthday, seen in a series of photos on her Instagram Story.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Bündchen and a few other fellow moms brought their kids to the theme park, where they enjoyed rides like the Tower of Terror. The supermodel first shared a photo of ten pairs of sneakers lined up against a wall ready for the day, writing, "Let's do this!"

She then snapped a picture of all the kids holding hands as they walked through the theme park together, before showing a picture of their "chilling" experience on the Tower of Terror.

On Monday, the mom of two honored Vivian with a sweet post on Instagram for her birthday. She included pictures of the two playing in the ocean together as well as a shot of Vivian sleeping with their cat and petting a horse.

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️," Bündchen wrote in both English and Portuguese.

A source close to Brady told PEOPLE last month that the former couple's two kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want" as they adjust to their new family dynamic after the pair's decision to divorce.

"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," added the source. "That's not who either of them are."

