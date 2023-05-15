Gisele Bündchen Celebrates the 'Infinite Love' of Moms on Mother's Day with Throwback Photos

Gisele Bündchen celebrated the love moms give on Mother's Day.

Sharing her message for the special day on Instagram in both English and Portuguese, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there who, with their infinite love can move mountains."

"Sending you all my love and reverence, especially to my mom, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom! ❤️," she concluded.

The model mom, 42, shared various photos with her two kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as with her own mom, Vania Nonnenmacher.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

She also shared an Instagram Story with a letter from Vivi on the special occasion.

"Dear Mama, You are like a star in the sky, you shine bright like a star and you are my star," the 10-year-old wrote. "My inspiration and my light to guide me through my darkest and lightest times. Never let go of that, you are a star forever! From, Vivi."

Bündchen received a Mother's Day shoutout from ex-husband Tom Brady, with whom she shares her tow kids, on Sunday on Instagram.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

He added, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage. Following the split, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media that morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story post announcing the couple's separation. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."