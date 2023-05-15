Gisele Bündchen Celebrates the 'Infinite Love' of Moms on Mother's Day with Throwback Photos

Gisele Bündchen is reflecting on her time with her kids and celebrating other strong moms for Mother's Day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 05:25 PM
Gisele Bundchen Mother's Day
Gisele Bundchen with daughter Vivian and son Benjamin. Photo: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen celebrated the love moms give on Mother's Day.

Sharing her message for the special day on Instagram in both English and Portuguese, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there who, with their infinite love can move mountains."

"Sending you all my love and reverence, especially to my mom, my wonder woman, a warrior who raised six daughters with so much love and care. Love you, mom! ❤️," she concluded.

The model mom, 42, shared various photos with her two kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as with her own mom, Vania Nonnenmacher.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

She also shared an Instagram Story with a letter from Vivi on the special occasion.

"Dear Mama, You are like a star in the sky, you shine bright like a star and you are my star," the 10-year-old wrote. "My inspiration and my light to guide me through my darkest and lightest times. Never let go of that, you are a star forever! From, Vivi."

Bündchen received a Mother's Day shoutout from ex-husband Tom Brady, with whom she shares her tow kids, on Sunday on Instagram.

"Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Brady began his caption. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

He added, "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage. Following the split, a source told PEOPLE that they "agreed to joint custody of the kids," as Brady will remain in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where her ex-husband also has a residence.

Brady and Bündchen both addressed their split on social media that morning, both noting that their kids will continue to receive the "love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story post announcing the couple's separation. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Brady echoed her sentiment, telling his social media followers that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and that the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Related Articles
Kate Hudson and Family on Mother's day
Kate Hudson Celebrates 'Momming Since 2004' in Adorable Mother's Day Photo with All Three Kids
heather locklear daughter ava graduation
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava as She Receives Her Master's Degree: 'Such a Proud Mama'
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway in Rare Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOLVLAuZLx/. Alejandra Gere/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Richard Gere attends a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses for Rare Photo with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split. https://www.instagram.com/kimzolciakbiermann/?hl=en. Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with Silas
Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photos of Jessica Biel with Sons, Praises Her for 'Always Being There'
Kim Kardashian with Chicago
Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out by Daughter's Hilarious Mother's Day Card: 'Chi Was Wrong, I Do Cook!'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner pose backstage during the opening night of "The Country House" on Broadway at Manhattan Theater Club at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Gwyneth Paltrow Honors 'All The Mamas' on Mother's Day, 'Especially' Mom Blythe Danner
emily maynard johnson + son jonesemily maynard johnson/Instagramz
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Adorable Mother's Day Selfie with Baby Son Jones — See the Photo!
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Christina Hall Reflects on Change as She Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Blended Family: 'Life Is Crazy'
Christina Hall Shares Family Photo During Mother's Day Celebration as She Reflects on Change
naya rivera
Ryan Dorsey's Son Josey Wishes Late Mom Naya Rivera 'Happy Mother's Day in Heaven' with Butterly Tribute
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsKZwUppSZP/ Verified Doesn’t get any better than this 🙏🏻 Our angel babies, just missing Bray 🤍 2d
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Motherhood Has 'Changed My Life' as She Celebrates Mother's Day
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsO19zVJuaE/?img_index=1 Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear 👀 #Throwback #HappyMothersDay #ThenVsNow 1d
Kelly Ripa Hilariously Recreates Throwback Family Photo with All Three Kids for Mother's Day
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
Olivia Wilde Declares Her 'Mom Job' Done as She Laughs at Daughter Daisy's Mother's Day Card
To my girl, my most precious girl Lou
Rumer Willis Shares Photos from Daughter's Birth, Pens Letter to Her on First Mother's Day