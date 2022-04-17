Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Easter with Daughter Vivian: 'Wishing You a Day Filled with Love'

"I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united," Gisele Bündchen wrote in honor of the spring holiday

Gisele Bündchen is spreading her love on Easter!

On Sunday, the Brazillian model shared a sweet photo via Instagram of herself and her daughter, Vivian Lake, 9, in each other's arms with a scenic view in the background to honor the Christian celebration.

"Happy Easter!" she wrote in the caption. "I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united."

"Wishing you a day filled with love. ❤️," Bündchen added.

Bündchen, 41, shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with her husband, Tom Brady. The athlete is also a father to John "Jack" Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In 2020, the family celebrated the religious holiday together as Brady, 44, reflected on the "simple and joyful moments" he had to appreciate during what was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This Easter has been a truly unique one. I was thinking this morning of how the busyness of my life often keeps me from recognizing the most simple and joyful moments over the course of a year," he wrote on social media at the time.

Alongside a sunset photo of the Brady family on the beach, Brady continued, "Like this one; being surrounded by my family, sharing a beautiful sunset and realizing these moments are the ones that matter the most to me. Blessings from our family to yours! ✌🏻❤️."

The 2022 NFL offseason has kept the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in the headlines. Following his decision to return to the field after announcing his retirement, a source told PEOPLE last month that Bündchen is supportive of his move.

Though Bündchen previously hoped for his retirement, the source said that Brady's return was ultimately a family decision.

"Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she's also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren't on board," the insider said. "Everything they do they decide as a family."