Gisele Bündchen Celebrates 10th Birthday of ‘Little Angel’ Son Benjamin: 'Never a Dull Moment'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s son Benjamin Reign is a decade old!

On Sunday, the mother of two wished her eldest child a happy 10th birthday on Instagram, which included two sweet photos of Bündchen, 39, embracing Benjamin with big smiles on their faces.

“Happy birthday my little angel,” the model wrote in both English and Portuguese. “I can’t believe you are 10! There’s never a dull moment when you are around. No one makes me laugh like you do! I am so lucky to be your Mamma. We love you so much! ❤🥰🎈.”

Brady, 42, commented on his wife’s heartfelt post, writing, “Joy and Love! That’s our Benny!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The couple, who married in 2009, also share daughter Vivian Rose, 7. Brady also has a son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 12, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In his September cover story for Men’s Health, the New England Patriots quarterback opened up about how while his eldest son “loves sports,” Benjamin “likes different things.”

“[Jack] wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad,” Brady told Men’s Health, noting that he was exactly the same way as an adolescent.

“I’d wake up early on the weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me,” he said.

While Brady initially assumed that Benjamin “would be just like Jack,” his younger son wasn’t actually interested in sports: “I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ “

“And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ ” Brady added to the magazine, admitting, “It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’ “

“The reality is that Benny just likes different things,” he continued. “And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

However, there is one celebrity that Benjamin might rather hang out with than his football-playing dad: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

During Brady’s interview for Men’s Health, Benjamin came in to ask his father whether Jumanji: The Next Level — the sequel to 2017’s popular film, which will be released in this December — was “almost finished.”

“Benny would rather hang out with DJ than me, clearly, as you can see, which I love,” Brady quipped.