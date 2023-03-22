Gisele Bündchen Says Being a Stepmom to Tom Brady's Son Jack 'Awakened' Her Desire to Be a Mom

Gisele Bündchen was stepmom to Jack for two years before welcoming her and Tom Brady's oldest, son Benjamin

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 01:08 PM
Tom Brady and family
Photo: Gisele Bundchen Instagram

Gisele Bündchen had no idea what she was in for when she first began dating Tom Brady.

The supermodel mom, 42, appears on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue, where she reflects on her relationship with the recently retired NFL quarterback for the first time publicly since their divorce. The pair finalized their divorce last October, shortly after announcing their decision to split after 13 years of marriage.

It was early into her relationship with the NFL star, 45, that Brady shared the news that his ex, Bridget Moynahan, was expecting. Embracing their son Jack, now 15, as her "bonus child," made the couple feel more confident in taking steps toward growing their own family.

"Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed, and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom," Bündchen told the outlet. "I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN COVERS VANITY FAIR’S APRIL ISSUE
Gisele Bündchen on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Brady and Bündchen later welcomed daughter Vivian and son Benjamin — now 10 and 13 — at home during the family's time living in Boston while the football pro played for the New England Patriots.

"My world was them," Bündchen recalled of time. "Do you know how grateful I am that I got that time for myself? I breastfed my kids until they were almost two years old. I was taking them to school every day. I was making them breakfast, lunch… I was there."

Reflecting on the dissolution of her relationship with Brady, Bündchen suggested that family was a big factor that brought the two together.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together," she shared.

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance," she mused.

"When you love someone, you don't put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life.' You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing."

Related Articles
Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Her Relationship with Bridget Moynahan
Gisele Bündchen Talks Co-Parenting, Having 'Great Relationship' with Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan
Tom Brady and Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Slams Rumors She and Tom Brady Divorced Over Football: 'It's Not So Black and White'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Is Focused on His Three Kids After Retiring: 'It's Time for Me to Watch Their Games'
Tom Brady Shares a Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian Lake: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian: 'My Little Angel'
https://www.instagram.com/gisele/. Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Posts Adorable Photos of Daughter Vivian in Costa Rica: 'My Little Partner'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Has 'Pure Love' for Her Kitten in Cute Photos Shared by Ex-NFL Star
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo
https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/?hl=en. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip
Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3044589692833795636/?hl=en
Tom Brady Documents Snow Adventures During Ski Trip with His 3 Kids: 'Powder Day'
Tom Brady Shares a Dad Prayer
Tom Brady Shares Prayer About Being a Father to Sons Alongside Sentimental Photos of Jack and Ben
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement: 'Wishing You Only Wonderful Things'