Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Shows Off Bare Baby Bump After Emotional Sex Reveal

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late college football player Spencer Webb, is giving a glimpse at her pregnancy journey.

On Sunday, Kay shared a video on her Instagram Story showing her bare baby bump as she stood in front of a mirror in a black bra and gray lounge pants. In the video, Kay first gave viewers a look at her stomach at a front angle, before turning to the side to reveal her visible bump.

She captioned the video with emojis of a blue heart, spider, spider web and dove, seemingly a reference to Webb's last name and their baby boy on the way.

Last month, Kay revealed the sex of their baby on the way with an emotional video on Instagram.

Standing on a football field and wearing Webb's number 18 jersey, she pointed to the sky. From behind, loved ones then doused Kay in blue Gatorade, revealing that the baby will be a boy. She later released a bunch of blue balloons into the sky.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Kay/Instagram

"I know you picked him out to protect me. He's gonna be a legend just like his daddy. I love you both forever @spider_ #babyspidey," Kay wrote in the caption.

Kay announced she is expecting a baby in August, more than a month after the Oregon tight end died at age 22 in a rock sliding accident.

The model shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a sign with the baby's sonogram and the words: "Coming soon: Baby Webb."

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

The standout tight end for the Ducks died in July when he fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's Eugene campus. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning confirmed Webb's death on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Lanning wrote at the time.