Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Shows Off Bare Baby Bump After Emotional Sex Reveal

Kelly Kay is expecting a baby boy with late boyfriend Spencer Webb, who played college football at the University of Oregon

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 03:55 PM
Kelly Kay pregnancy
Photo: Kelly Kay/Instagram

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late college football player Spencer Webb, is giving a glimpse at her pregnancy journey.

On Sunday, Kay shared a video on her Instagram Story showing her bare baby bump as she stood in front of a mirror in a black bra and gray lounge pants. In the video, Kay first gave viewers a look at her stomach at a front angle, before turning to the side to reveal her visible bump.

She captioned the video with emojis of a blue heart, spider, spider web and dove, seemingly a reference to Webb's last name and their baby boy on the way.

Last month, Kay revealed the sex of their baby on the way with an emotional video on Instagram.

Standing on a football field and wearing Webb's number 18 jersey, she pointed to the sky. From behind, loved ones then doused Kay in blue Gatorade, revealing that the baby will be a boy. She later released a bunch of blue balloons into the sky.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Kay pregnancy
Kelly Kay/Instagram

"I know you picked him out to protect me. He's gonna be a legend just like his daddy. I love you both forever @spider_ #babyspidey," Kay wrote in the caption.

Kay announced she is expecting a baby in August, more than a month after the Oregon tight end died at age 22 in a rock sliding accident.

The model shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a sign with the baby's sonogram and the words: "Coming soon: Baby Webb."

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

The standout tight end for the Ducks died in July when he fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's Eugene campus. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning confirmed Webb's death on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Lanning wrote at the time.

Related Articles
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy
Girlfriend of Late College Football Star Spencer Webb Reveals Sex of Their Baby in Emotional Video
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy https://www.instagram.com/p/CfHOLmvriqY/?hl=en
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy: 'We Created an Angel'
Alyssa Scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Thanks Fans After Sharing Baby News Following Death of Son with Nick Cannon
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Revealing She's Expecting with Tom Pelphrey
Spencer Webb #18 of the Oregon Ducks catches a pass before the start of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Oregon Football Star Spencer Webb, 22, Dies in Rock Sliding Accident After Hitting His Head
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Sports Bra — See the Photo!
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Rocks in Pink while filming "Selling Sunset" at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After a Fun-Filled Outing with Friends
heather rae el moussa, tarek el moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Up Bump in Comfy Outfit As She Celebrates Her Birthday
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Family Getaway Photos — See the Snaps!
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Heidi Pratt
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Maternity Shoot — See the Photo!
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Game Day Fashion
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Heidi Montag 5 months pregnant
Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Maxi Dress: '5 Months!'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump