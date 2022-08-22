Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy: 'We Created an Angel'

"All you ever wanted was to be a father," Kelly Kay wrote of late Oregon football player Spencer Webb alongside a pregnancy announcement that reads: "Coming Soon Baby Webb"

By
Published on August 22, 2022 09:16 PM
Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy https://www.instagram.com/p/CfHOLmvriqY/?hl=en
Photo: kelly kay/instagram

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of the late college football player Spencer Webb, announced she is expecting a baby more than a month after the Oregon tight end died in a rock sliding accident.

On Monday, the model shared the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a sign which reads, "Coming Soon Baby Webb," with a picture of the baby's sonogram.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," she continued. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_."

Kay also shared a text exchange between her and Webb in which the pair discussed their desire to start a family together.

On July 13, Webb died at age 22 following a rock sliding accident at Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's campus. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb, who had fallen approximately 100 yards down a steep trail and hit his head.

"There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental," the sheriff's office said in the post.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed Webb's death on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Lanning wrote at the time.

Kay also remembered her late boyfriend on Instagram following the accident.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she wrote at the time. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

"We had so many big plans. I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong," she continued. "You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥."

She concluded her heartfelt tribute by promising to love him forever, writing, "From this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I'll find you again 🕊🕸."

Spencer Webb (18) of the Oregon Ducks runs with the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
Tom Hauck/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Friends and fans also mourned Webb's death on social media.

"Spence came to my office every day….. we talked about everything but football. I'm thankful for the time we had. I will miss you my friend," Kenny Farr, football equipment administrator for the University of Oregon Athletic Department, wrote on Twitter.

"Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18. Great young man with a promising future gone too soon," San Francisco 49ers star Arik Armstead wrote.

Webb played 20 games over three seasons for the Ducks, catching 31 passes for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was set to play a big role in Oregon's offense in the coming season, according to USA Today's Ducks Wire.

Related Articles
Spencer Webb #18 of the Oregon Ducks catches a pass before the start of their game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Oregon Football Star Spencer Webb, 22, Dies in Rock Sliding Accident After Hitting His Head
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Vanessa Bryant attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Vanessa Bryant in Ongoing Lawsuit: 'I Feel for Her'
Fred and Sydney Warner’s Wedding by Amy Golding Photography Where was the image taken - Cal-a-Vie Health Spa When was the image taken - June 25, 2022 Who took the photograph - Amy Golding Full credit line – Amy Golding / www.amygolding.com Source contact information: Name: Amy Golding, Photographer Phone: 951-473-6376 E-mail: amy@amygolding.com Name: Jamie Barbary, Manager Phone: 858-336-4880 E-mail: jamie@jbsocialgroup.com Image sent by: Amy Golding and Jamie Barbary
NFL Star Fred Warner and' Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Say 'I Do' — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Adorably Match at Golf Outing After Announcing Pregnancy
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder of 2022 Tour Dates amid Pregnancy to Focus on Health and Family
Brittany Mahomes; Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump After Announcing Second Pregnancy
Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess Shows Baby Zane's Face for the First Time in Sweet Photo: 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Kelly Rizzo attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Kelly Rizzo Wants 'One More Day' with Bob Saget as She Celebrates Birthday with 'Full House' Stars
Sharna Burgess Shares Maternity Shoot, Celebrates 35 Weeks Pregnant: 'I Can't Wait'
Pregnant Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot Ahead of Son's Birth
CHICAGO FIRE -- "The Magnificent City of Chicago" Episode 1022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd
'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Finale: Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's Wedding Brings Fans to Tears
Drew Brees
Drew Brees Says He 'May Play Football Again,' Future Is 'Undecided': 'I'll Let You Know'
kelly rizzo bob saget
Kelly Rizzo Looks Back on 'Silly Videos' Filmed with Late Husband Bob Saget: 'We Had So Much Fun'
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Feeling 'Nauseous, Tired, and Happy' After Pregnancy Reveal
Hilaria Baldwin Shares baby bump pics
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump, Says Her Kids Are 'So Excited' After Pregnancy Reveal
odell beckham jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome First Baby Together: 'The Biggest Blessing'
Ryan Kelly Instagram
NFL Player Ryan Kelly Announces Death of Baby Daughter Mary: 'I'll Forever Wonder Who You'd Be'