Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Welcomes Baby, Names Son Spider in His Honor

Kelly Kay announced she was expecting a baby with Spencer Webb in August, more than a month after the Oregon tight end died at 22 in a rock sliding accident

Published on March 31, 2023 03:01 PM
kelly kay. baby, spencer webb
Photo: Kelly Kay/instagram, Spencer Webb/instagram

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late college football player Spencer Webb, has welcomed her little one into the world.

The model welcomed the couple's first baby together, son Spider Webb, on Thursday, March 30, she announced on Instagram Friday. Webb, whose nickname was Spider during his time as an athlete at the University of Oregon, died at age 22 in a rock sliding accident just a few months before Kay announced her pregnancy news.

Kay shared sweet photos on social media of her and baby Spider in the hospital, cuddled together underneath a University of Oregon blanket. She also included pictures of Spider's footprints as well as Webb's jersey.

"Spider Webb 🕷️🕸️ 3/30/23," Kay captioned the post.

Last month, Kay celebrated her pregnancy journey with a beautiful sky-themed baby shower.

The mom-to-be was honored by friends and family, posing in an all-white, long-sleeved fitted dress, cradling her bump in front of a balloon arch featuring all shades of blue, gold, and white, and a cutout crescent moon that read, "Love you to the moon and back."

Guests at the shower enjoyed baby-themed cookies that were beautifully iced, with some reading, "Spider" and "Baby Webb."

Kay announced she was expecting a baby with Webb in August, more than a month after Webb's death. The standout tight end for the Ducks died in July when he fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's Eugene campus.

The model shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a sign with the baby's sonogram and the words: "Coming soon: Baby Webb."

"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

