'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Is Pregnant with First Baby: 'My Forever New Plus 1'

Brianne Howey is expecting!

The Ginny & Georgia actress, 33, revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of herself wearing a long, brown maxi dress that proudly displayed her growing baby bump.

"@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us!" gushed Howey in the post's caption. "Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."

A representative for the Netflix star also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that they are "so happy for Brianne and this exciting new chapter." This will be the first baby for Howey and her husband, Matt Ziering, whom she wed in July 2021 after having rescheduled their nuptials due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey shared with PEOPLE at the time. "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

After Thursday's announcement, many friends and fans of the actress took to the comment section to congratulate Howey.

Brianne Howey Instagram

"So. happy. for. you" wrote Antonia Gentry, who stars alongside Howey as her character's daughter in Ginny & Georgia. "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!" added Diesel La Torraca, who plays her son in the series.

In January, Howey shared that her role as a mom on the hit Netflix series is based on her late mother, who died over ten years ago.

"My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle," Howey shared. "I watched her work so hard, she ended up becoming a super successful software consultant, but she didn't start that way."

"So any way that we could save a little money, whether it was lying about or ages or hoarding food and bringing it into the movie theater, these were the things that were very normalized for us," she continued. "So a lot of the scenes that I think would've felt jarring between Ginny and Georgia were a little bit more normalized."