Ginnifer Goodwin Offered Husband Josh Dallas' Sperm to Best Friend Who Wanted to Be Single Mom

"I love that picture," Ginnifer Goodwin said of having a bunch of miniature versions of her husband Josh Dallas running around, after she offered his sperm to a friend who wanted to be a single mother

Ginnifer Goodwin is building a modern family.

The Pivoting star, 43, revealed that she offered husband Josh Dallas' sperm to a good friend who was ready to become a mother, as she appeared Friday with her costars Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom," she recounted. "And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, 'This could lead to complications.' And I was like, 'I just feel like you need to procreate.' "

She and Dallas, 43, tied the knot in April 2014 after meeting on the set of their ABC fairytale series Once Upon a Time. They share two sons of their own, Oliver Finlay, 7, and 5-year-old Hugo Wilson.

"At a point, I was like, 'No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh's in the world,' " she said. "And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Josh's would be."

"The best friend and the husband were like, 'Wow, that's really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?' And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like, 'Look, there's turkey basters.' It's not like you're not gonna be in the kid's life. Like you're in my best friend's life," Goodwin continued.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Manifest' Star Josh Dallas Says This Is the Best Thing About Working on the 'Once Upon a Time' Set

Goodwin previously told PEOPLE about one of her own genealogical discoveries, after appearing on a 2015 episode of TLC's Who Do You Think You Are? Although her paternal grandfather never told them much about his life before leaving home at age 11, she found out that his parents were involved in several criminal activities.