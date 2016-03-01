The Once Upon a Time star is expecting her second child with husband Josh Dallas

If you’re ever having trouble coming up with a baby name, just ask Jimmy Kimmel for help!

That’s what Ginnifer Goodwin did during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, and the late night talk show host did not disappoint.

Kimmel prepared two bingo cages of bird and vegetable-inspired names and, as luck would have it, the winning name turned out to be Crane Rutabaga.

“That’s our physician’s name!” Goodwin said after Crane was chosen. “I feel like this means something.”

Before Kimmel helped solve her baby name conundrum, Goodwin, 37, spoke about the difficulties of finding the perfect moniker for her second child — another baby boy — with husband Josh Dallas, 33.

“It’s hard. My husband’s last name is Dallas — my last name is Dallas — it’s wonderful, it’s strong,” she said. “You can’t do geographical locations with Dallas. It sounds like an airport. And if you double-D it up, it sounds pornographic.”

And the couple didn’t think ahead when naming 20-month-old son Oliver Finlay: “We kind of blew our two favorite names on one kid,” she admitted.

Goodwin also talked about her plans to surround herself with plenty of help the second time around.

“The first time, we thought we needed to be heroes and do everything ourselves,” she said, adding that they didn’t hire a nanny. “We thought, ‘That’s too L.A. for us,’ so we went real hippy-dippy. This time, we’re going at it Downton Abbey-style, staffing up, like a nanny and an under-nanny.”

And the Once Upon a Time costars didn’t just take over nannying responsibilities themselves — they also took Oliver’s delivery into their own hands.

“We were really D.I.Y. about it. [Josh] delivered the baby,” Goodwin said, to Kimmel’s total surprise. “We didn’t even watch YouTube videos! I mean, the doctor was supervising, the doctor was in the room.”

Dallas and Goodwin, who have been married since April 2014, confirmed to PEOPLE in November that they were expecting another child.