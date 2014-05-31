"Both mom and baby are doing great," their rep tells PEOPLE

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Are Parents of Baby Boy

Once Upon a Time is now.

“Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas welcomed a baby boy yesterday, May 29,” their rep told PEOPLE Friday night. “This is their first child. Both mom and baby are doing great.”

News of the impending birth first broke last November, a month after the two actors announced their engagement.

“We are so thrilled … and can’t wait to celebrate with our friends and family, including our second family at Once Upon a Time,” the couple, who met on the set of the hit show, said at the time.

They were married last month.