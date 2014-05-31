Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Are Parents of Baby Boy
"Both mom and baby are doing great," their rep tells PEOPLE
Once Upon a Time is now.
“Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas welcomed a baby boy yesterday, May 29,” their rep told PEOPLE Friday night. “This is their first child. Both mom and baby are doing great.”
News of the impending birth first broke last November, a month after the two actors announced their engagement.
“We are so thrilled … and can’t wait to celebrate with our friends and family, including our second family at Once Upon a Time,” the couple, who met on the set of the hit show, said at the time.
They were married last month.
“I think falling in love is always a surprise, right?” Dallas told PEOPLE a year ago. As for meeting Dallas, she said, “It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, ‘I’m in trouble now.’ ”