"[I'm] excited, I'm happy to get it out there," the mom-to-be, who's expecting their first child in December, said Tuesday

It’s blue skies for Ginger Zee: She’s expecting a boy!

The ABC Chief meteorologist and her husband Ben Aaron revealed the sex of their baby on the way during a Tuesday segment on Good Morning America.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[I’m] excited, I’m happy to get it out there,” the mom-to-be, who’s expecting their first child in December, says before the big announcement.

“I honestly don’t care [if it’s a boy or girl] as long as it looks like her side of the family,” adds Aaron, an NBC news correspondent.

The parents-to-be made the creative reveal by uncovering the lids of large alphabet blocks, out of which popped blue balloons. As the couple cheers, Aaron shouts, “A son!”

“I didn’t have a feeling, but I had a lot of people telling me that they thought it was a boy,” admits Zee, 34.

Image zoom

And while they’re excited to dress up their baby boy in bow ties, both Zee and Aaron agree that they can’t choose a name. “Ben and I do not agree on names yet,” she says.

“She has weird names picked out. She wants to name him Stephanopoulos,” jokes Aaron.

“We are elated to have the opportunity to be parents,” Zee told PEOPLE after announcing her pregnancy in June. “Motherhood will absolutely be my most extreme adventure yet! Can’t wait to teach [him] all my favorite meteorology terms.”

This embed is invalid