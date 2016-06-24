"Yes, you gain weight, but it's for such a beautiful reason," the meteorologist says of pregnancy

Ginger Zee: Becoming a Mom Made Me Feel Better About My Body - and My Life!

Motherhood looks good on Ginger Zee.

“I am so healthy and happy right now,” the Good Morning America meteorologist says in the current issue of PEOPLE.

A positive body image is something that once eluded Zee, 35, who battled anorexia as a young teen. But after going through pregnancy and giving birth to her son Aidan Benjamin in December, Zee looks at her body in a completely new light.

“I think having a baby was a huge part of it because your body changes like crazy. You become someone else,” she says. “Yes, you gain weight, but it’s for such a beautiful reason. You realize life is a lot more than what you look like.”

Allison Michael Orenstein

In fact, when Zee finished her successful run on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, she’d only lost 2 lbs. — and she was totally fine with that!

It made me feel better that all those years when I thought, ‘If I just work out more, I’ll lose weight,’ I was wrong. Apparently I’m just supposed to be 138 lbs., and that’s good,” says the 5’7″ star of GMA and World News Tonight with David Muir.

The inside, she says, is where the real change occurred.

“Having a baby and then going into this challenge was really empowering,” says Zee, who launches her digital-first culinary science series Food Forecast on ABC.com in July and hopes to inspire young students through a children’s science show in the future.

“I’ve found a pride in myself that I’d never had before.”

For more from Ginger Zee, including how her family helped her battle anorexia as a teen, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.