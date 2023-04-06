Gina Rodriguez Shares First Glimpse of Baby Son and Reveals His Name, Charlie

Gina Rodriguez is introducing the world her newborn son.

The Jane the Virgin alum, 38, and husband Joe LoCicero, 36, welcomed their first child together last month, PEOPLE had confirmed through her agent on Mar. 19. And on Wednesday, Rodriguez not only showed off the baby boy for the first time on Instagram, but also revealed his name for the first time — Charlie!

All came in an Instagram post in which she also promoted her new ABC sitcom, Not Dead Yet. The actress included a video of rehearsing her ballroom moves with Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber too, while breastfeeding!

"My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not Dead Yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great Paula Pell) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible Sasha Farber🕺🏽💃🏽 and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom)," Rodriguez wrote.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW," she added. "I LOVE YOU ❤️."

Rodriguez didn't show Charlie's face in her post, but shared a glimpse of the back of his head and his hands and feet.

"You are an absolute QUEEN!!!" commented actress and pro dancer Julianne Hough, whose brother Derek Hough danced with Rodriguez during an appearance on Jane the Virgin in 2016. "Love you dearly!!! ❤️❤️❤️ let me know anytime you wanna dance, I'll come hang with you and @sashafarber1."

Rodriguez began dating LoCicero, a fellow actor and MMA fighter, also in 2016 after meeting on the Jane the Virgin set, in which he guest starred as a stripper.

The Golden Globe winner later confirmed their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in 2018 after sparking rumors with her diamond ring.

"I am [engaged]!" she said at the time. "He's the best. He's the f— best. We've been engaged for like a month — I've kept it a secret for a while."

Back in July, the Not Dead Yet star announced that she and her husband, who wed in 2019, were expecting their first baby.

At the time, Rodriguez celebrated her birthday by announcing the exciting news. "This birthday hits different," she captioned an Instagram post, teary-eyed and holding a positive pregnancy test with her smiling husband's eyes appearing a little glossy as well.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last August, Rodriguez opened up about her pregnancy journey and what she hoped to bring to motherhood.

"I'm very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman," she said. "I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I'm like, 'Congratulations, you're a superhero.' "

Additionally, the Chicago native talked about how she was able to relate to her Netflix series Lost Ollie as she prepared for her baby's arrival.

"I think about my own journey I'm about to go on, and how much I want to ignite my child's imagination and never take it away," Rodriguez explained. "I want to allow my child to live in those spaces, while also living in our culture that is real and of the flesh, and you have to play by certain rules. But how do you still keep that? As an actor, I get so lucky because I get to play. That's what my job is, is I get to always live in imagination."