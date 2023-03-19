Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe Locicero Welcome First Child Together — a Baby Boy!

The Jane the Virgin alum announced she was pregnant in July 2022

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 19, 2023 07:06 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Joe Locicero and Gina Rodriguez attend the 2022 Children's & Family Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Gina Rodriguez is officially a mom!

The actress, 38, and husband Joe LoCicero have welcomed their first child together, PEOPLE can confirm.

The couple is now the proud parents of a baby boy, her agent told PEOPLE on Sunday.

gina-rodriguez
Source: Joe Locicero/Instagram

Back in July, the Jane the Virgin alum announced that she and her husband — who wed in 2019 — were expecting their first baby.

At the time, Rodriguez celebrated her birthday by announcing the exciting news. "This birthday hits different," she captioned an Instagram post.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in August, Rodriguez opened up about her pregnancy journey and what she hoped to bring to motherhood.

"I'm very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman," said Rodriguez. "I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I'm like, 'Congratulations, you're a superhero.' "

Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe LoCicero Announce Their First Pregnancy on Her 38th Birthday
Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

The star also talked about how she was able to relate to her Netflix series Lost Ollie as she prepared to welcome her first baby.

"I think about my own journey I'm about to go on, and how much I want to ignite my child's imagination and never take it away," she explained. "I want to allow my child to live in those spaces, while also living in our culture that is real and of the flesh, and you have to play by certain rules. But how do you still keep that? As an actor, I get so lucky because I get to play. That's what my job is, is I get to always live in imagination."

