Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe Locicero Welcome First Child Together — a Baby Boy!

Gina Rodriguez is officially a mom!

The actress, 38, and husband Joe LoCicero have welcomed their first child together, PEOPLE can confirm.

The couple is now the proud parents of a baby boy, her agent told PEOPLE on Sunday.

Source: Joe Locicero/Instagram

Back in July, the Jane the Virgin alum announced that she and her husband — who wed in 2019 — were expecting their first baby.

At the time, Rodriguez celebrated her birthday by announcing the exciting news. "This birthday hits different," she captioned an Instagram post.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in August, Rodriguez opened up about her pregnancy journey and what she hoped to bring to motherhood.

"I'm very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman," said Rodriguez. "I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I'm like, 'Congratulations, you're a superhero.' "

Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

The star also talked about how she was able to relate to her Netflix series Lost Ollie as she prepared to welcome her first baby.

"I think about my own journey I'm about to go on, and how much I want to ignite my child's imagination and never take it away," she explained. "I want to allow my child to live in those spaces, while also living in our culture that is real and of the flesh, and you have to play by certain rules. But how do you still keep that? As an actor, I get so lucky because I get to play. That's what my job is, is I get to always live in imagination."