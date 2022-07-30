"This birthday hits different," Gina Rodriguez wrote on Instagram as she announced that she and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first baby on her 38th birthday

Gina Rodriguez Reveals She and Husband Joe LoCicero Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe LoCicero Announce Their First Pregnancy on Her 38th Birthday

Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe LoCicero Announce Their First Pregnancy on Her 38th Birthday

Gina Rodriguez is going to be a mom!

The Jane the Virgin alum, 38, celebrated her 38th birthday Saturday with some big news, announcing that she and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first baby. "This birthday hits different," Rodriguez captioned the post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She and LoCicero, 35, shared some PDA in a montage of throwback photos and videos, which included a clip of them showing off the positive pregnancy test.

The parents-to-be were met with congratulatory messages in the comments section. "Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE," Rodriguez's Someone Great costar Brittany Snow wrote. Her Jane the Virgin onscreen dad Jaime Camil commented: "My heart is bursting for you two."

Rodriguez previously admitted that she wants a baby "so bad" while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. "I do," she raved.

"But I don't want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation," Rodriguez added with a laugh. "I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt."

She added of working with her twin baby costars on Jane the Virgin: "I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like 'Ahh! Come here, baby!'"

The 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Golden Globe winner began dating LoCicero, a fellow actor and MMA fighter, in 2016 after meeting on the set of Jane the Virgin, in which he guest starred as a stripper. She later confirmed their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in 2018 after sparking rumors with her diamond ring.

"I am [engaged]!" she said at the time. "He's the best. He's the f— best. We've been engaged for like a month — I've kept it a secret for a while."

RELATED VIDEO: Gina Rodriguez Tells Ellen She Wants a Baby Really Badly

"I don't even really want to say it's happening. I just want to live! I think there's a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That's a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that's just mine, 'cause there's not too many things I have like that anymore," Rodriguez added.