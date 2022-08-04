Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'

Gina Neely is a grandma!

The former Food Network star's daughter Spenser Lewis-Neely gave birth to her first child, a son named Noah, Neely revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

"Noah is HERE!!!!! 6 lbs. 4 oz. My heart is about to explode! 💙💙💙💙," the proud grandmother, 57, captioned a celebratory selfie from the hospital, in which she is holding a blue balloon.

In a Wednesday post, Neely wrote, "Wow!!!!! Wow!!!! Wow!!! Finally home but this day has been absolutely perfect. Of course I can't share pics until the Mom and Dad allows it!"

"But this day has been the most joyful, full hearted, most pure and beautiful day," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In the latter post's caption, Neely said she was "toasting" the new parents "for giving me the most beautiful life of Baby Noah!"

"He is the gift that will keep on giving! Noah I can't wait to spend more time with you! 💙," she added, signing off, "Love, Gigi 💋."

The Down Home with the Neelys star revealed her daughter's pregnancy in February, raving to PEOPLE how she was "exploding with happiness" and her "heart [was] so, so full" over the news.

"Do you know how long I've been waiting for this day? I prayed and prayed and prayed for this. I thought this wasn't going to happen until I got into the wheelchair!" Neely joked. "I told my daughters, 'Step it up, I want to enjoy the baby, too! I want to be playing with it, helping with it — you gotta hurry things up here!' And my firstborn, my lead girl, my 33-year-old, she came through!"

RELATED VIDEO: Gina Neely on the Hardest Part of Finding Love Post-Divorce: "People Are Not Sure How to Approach" Me

Spenser welcomed her first child with partner Tayloe Taylor, whom Neely called "very loving and very hands on" in her interview with PEOPLE.

"They are a great couple," Neely said, noting the two would be getting married after the baby's arrival. "Spenser is my daughter who wanted a baby before a husband. These millennial women, they are not doing it in a traditional sense, and that is something I needed to embrace."

"I had to kind of take a step back because Spenser, she checked me on it. I pressed her and she said, 'But Mom, who said it was right that way?' " she went on. "And I realized, I thought that because my mama got in my head, and her mama in hers, and her mama in hers, etc., etc. This generation, they're not doing that. So I had to snap out of it."

"And you know, I'm at this stage in my life where I'm really open to the blessings coming, no matter how they're coming," Neely said. "I'm lucky to have peace in my life, so and when you have that stability and that gratitude, you can really absorb the love. I'm feeling it, let me tell you. People keep asking me, 'What is that light behind you? Do you have an angel behind you or something?' And I feel like I do because I'm just in this space of feeling and spreading joy."