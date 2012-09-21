GILT Debuts New Baby Collection, Little Gilt

The luxe online sample sale company has launched a beautiful kids line, Little Gilt.

It was bound to happen. As a hot spot for designer mommy and baby must-haves, GILT Baby & Kids has finally launched their own signature collection of apparel and bedding called Little Gilt.

Designed with what moms need most in mind, the luxe line (which will be available starting tomorrow, Sept. 22) is full of adorable two-pieces, cozy sleepers and colorful bodysuits all inspired by fan faves featured in the e-boutique.

“We used feedback from new moms struggling to find what they were looking for,” designer Melissa Keswin tells PEOPLE. “Plus, we looked at the common styles and colors from our top-selling baby clothes.”

To round out their debut collection, Little Gilt also features gorgeous crib sheets, minky blankets and bumpers for a chic and comfy nursery.

To shop the full collection, go to gilt.com/littlegilt.