Fab Sale Roundup: GILT Baby & Kids, Svan and More!

Check out our roundup of this week's best mommy and baby deals.

Next week, GILT Baby & Kids is hosting a few fab sales worth checking out. You’ll find loads of chic toys, accessories, shoes and clothing from Marker Outerwear (12/23), Columbia Outerwera (12/23), Isabella Oliver (12/25), Mattel (12/25), Playforever (12/25), Ella Moss Girls (12/26), Sally Miller Girls (12/26), Rubber Duck Boots (12/28), Ducksday (12/28) and more!

Our picks: The Columbia Snow Monkey Set (now $58, originally $115) and the Playforever Rocking Rabbit (now $175, originally $190), above.

Not a member of Gilt? Use our exclusive link to sign up.

Eva & Estela Spread a little cheer and goodwill with these stylish tees that help raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis. Right now, they’re offering 20 percent off with code: SMS20.

Hukkster Love comparison shopping? Then this online tool is for you. As you’re browsing the Web for baby items you like, you can tag them with the Hukk It pin (similar to Pinterest) and the company will notify you by email when the product goes on sale or 25 percent.

Ingrid & Isabel Need to stock up on maternity basics? From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, they’re offering 40 percent off all their sale items.

Klever Kids Love stylish kiddie duds? Then you’ll love the offerings from this chic children’s brand. And right now, they’re offering 40 percent off when you enter code: PMB at checkout.

Mini & Maximus We just love this company’s edgy kids tees. Our fave: The Booyah onesie ($38). And now they’re offering 30 percent off! until Dec. 20. Just enter code: MERCI at checkout.

Nomie Baby Now that the seasons are changing, nomie baby’s toddler and infant stroller blankets are ideal for warm cozy strolls. For 15 percent off your entire order, enter promo code: fallnb15 at checkout.

Rayil Kids We can’t get over how adorable this Indian-inspired kids collection is. The lightweight pieces are perfect for kids on the go. Right now, they’re offering 20 percent off on all pre-orders with the code: RAYILFAB20.

sakRoots To celebrate their holiday collection, they’re offering our readers an exclusive discount on their beautiful printed handbags. Until Dec. 21, you’ll receive 20% off when you enter PeopleDream2012 at checkout.

Svan Like the company’s Facebook page and you’ll be automatically entered to win one of their mini table and chairs sets, along with fun Kushies Zolo learning toys (a $350 value). The winner will be selected on Dec. 21.

Tea Collection If you loved the frock Lily from Modern Family wore to the Emmy’s, you’re in luck. The company is auctioning off her dress and much more on eBay to raise money for The Global Fund for Children. Happy bidding!

Timex Fill out their cool gift finder questionnaire and receive a $10 coupon off a purchase of any two watches at Walmart or Target.

Toshiba Now’s the time to stock up on the company’s well-made electronics. They’re offering all kinds of deals on laptops, cameras and more. For more information on all their special offers, go here.

Thyme Maternity This affordable and stylish maternity collection from Canada is now available at BabiesRUs. And to celebrate their arrival, they’re offering 20 percent off until Dec. 27. Get all the details here.

Yoyo.com Still shopping for toys? Then make sure to check out this online toy superstore, which is offering 30 percent off with code: YOYO30.

Added bonus: You can also enter to win a $5,000 shopping spree when you submit a video of your child talking about their good deeds at thegoodestkid.com.

