Gigi Hadid Is a Mom! Supermodel Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid confirmed in April she and boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together

The supermodel, 25, and former One Direction member, 27, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, Malik announced Wednesday.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid confirmed she was expecting with Malik during an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling The Tonight Show host, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE in May that the dating couple were "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," a fashion-world source said. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

During her pregnancy, Hadid shared a brief glimpse of her baby bump during an Instagram Live in July and explained why she'd previously held off on sharing photos.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," Hadid said, sharing that she believes current world events — like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement — deserve more focus than her pregnancy.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she went on. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening."

"And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," the model explained.

However, Hadid did promise fans that she would be documenting the experience and would eventually share more.