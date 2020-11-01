The couple welcomed their first child together in September

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Share First Family Photo with Newborn Daughter While Celebrating Halloween

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are celebrating their first Halloween together as new parents — and sharing their first family photo with their newborn daughter!

On Saturday, the 25-year-old supermodel shared an adorable shot of herself posing beside Malik, 27, as the former One Direction member cradled their 1-month-old daughter in his arms.

Not sticking to any one theme, Hadid wore a blue bodysuit while channeling a video game character as Malik opted for a Harry Potter-themed costume. Meanwhile, the new parents dressed up their little bundle of joy up as the Incredible Hulk.

Their daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, donned a Hulk knit hat and a green shirt, while her face was covered with a moving image of the comic book character.

Alongside the family snapshot, Hadid also added an animated sticker that sweetly read, "My First Halloween."

Hadid also showed off her toned post-baby body in a skin-tight blue ensemble.

Sharing a series of photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram, the model captioned one series of snaps "choose your player 🕹🎃."

On his own Instagram Story, the crooner shared a shot of himself decked out in his wizarding gear. "Happy Halloween from slytherin," Malik wrote beside a snake emoji.

Hadid and Malik announced the birth of their daughter in September with a pair of black-and-white social media posts.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

The new dad continued, "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

A day later, Hadid celebrated the exciting news with her own post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant's adorable tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Malik's fingers.