Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Turns 1 — See the Cutest Photos from Her Birthday Bash

Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid and more family members honored baby Khai with emotional tributes as she turned 1 year old

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are marking one full year of parenthood.

The supermodel, 26, and singer, 28, recently held a birthday party for daughter Khai, celebrating the baby girl turning 1 year old. Family members shared photos on Instagram from the sweet bash, which included large balloons to spell her name and plenty of colorful toys.

Gigi's sisters paid tribute to Khai on Instagram, as well. Model Bella Hadid wrote alongside a gallery of photos featuring her niece, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive."

"I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend ❤️‍🔥," Bella, 24, added.

Alana Hadid said, "Happy birthday to one of the best things to happen to our little world Khai 💕 watching my amazing little sister become the most wonderful mother makes me tear up with pride. Can't wait to see you grow little girl your Aunty Alana loves you. Thanks for giving us this angel @gigihadid @zayn happy 1st birthday to you, you have done such an amazing job."

Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid also shared pics from the birthday party, and his ex Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mom, also honored Khai on the special day.

"Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai…. No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, wrote.

"I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday [sic]. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!"

"During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren't that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai," she explained. "Maybe one day I'll give her the bad journal just to be real about it."

Hadid added that the so-called "bad journals" captured her "anxieties and days where I felt like, 'Am I good enough to be a mom?' "