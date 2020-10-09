New Parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Enjoy 'First Date Night' Since Welcoming Daughter

Announcing the birth of their daughter last month, Gigi Hadid said their baby has "already changed our world"

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik enjoyed a little time to themselves, nearly three weeks after the arrival of their new addition.

On Thursday, the supermodel, 25, took fans behind the scenes of an at-home date night with her musician boyfriend, 27, as she cooked up a meal on her Instagram Story. Hadid — who welcomed her first child, a daughter, last month — prepared Half Baked Harvest's recipe of browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta, which she "highly recommend[s]."

After sharing a few clips of the dinner coming together, Hadid posted a snap of the final plate, admitting that she missed her baby, who was off with her grandma.

"Mom & dad's first date night," she wrote, adding, "(she's in the other room w Oma but miss her sm lol)"

The former One Direction member announced late last month that he became a first-time dad, writing on Twitter Sept. 23, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful."

"To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he continued. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Later that night, Hadid also shared the couple's big news. The model shared another black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Hadid wrote at the time.

Hadid confirmed she was expecting with Malik during an April 30 interview with Jimmy Fallon, telling The Tonight Show host, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE in May that the couple were "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.