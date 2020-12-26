Gigi Hadid welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid Shares Holiday Snap of Zayn Malik and Their Daughter While Celebrating Christmas

Gigi Hadid is ringing in her first Christmas as a mom!

The 25-year-old supermodel — who welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September — celebrated the holiday with a pair of adorable family shots.

In one sweet image, Malik could be seen holding their daughter in his arms. Choosing to let the snapshot speak for itself, she shared the photo alongside a series of festive emojis.

Hadid also went on to showcase her newborn's holiday outfit — which consisted of a Gucci onesie and special pair of Christmas Jordans.

Image zoom Zayn Malik and daughter | Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Image zoom Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter | Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid and Malik, 27, each announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sept. 23, sharing separate posts on social media.

The "PILLOWTALK" singer was the first to confirm his daughter's birth, writing on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," alongside a photo of the baby holding onto his finger. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added at the time.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote in the caption.

The following month, Hadid and Malik shared their first-ever family photo with their daughter while celebrating Halloween.

In the sweet photo, the model smiled as the former One Direction member cradled their newborn in his arms — who was dressed as a tiny Incredible Hulk.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and daughter | Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Image zoom Gigi Hadid and daughter | Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Earlier this month, Hadid revealed to her followers that she has returned to work for the first time since giving birth.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories that showed the new mom filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa, Hadid wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."