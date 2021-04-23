The Sweetest Photos of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter, Khai

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first baby together in September 2020

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated October 29, 2021 11:30 AM

Welcome to the World!

Credit: twitter. inset: getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Khai, in September 2020.

They announced her arrival on Sept. 23, with Malik posting a photo to social media captioned, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x." 

Baby Love

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram; Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Hadid shared her own sweet announcement to Instagram, writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕"

Always Cute

The new mom, who did not share photos of her baby bump until the month before giving birth, has taken the same approach to privacy with her daughter: She has not shared any photos of her little girl's face. 

In one photo, taken in November 2020, Hadid shared an adorable burping selfie with Khai on her Instagram Stories, joking that her daughter "burps sunshine." 

Taking a Stroll

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

In November 2020, Hadid posted a series of photos on a stroll with her daughter in a baby carrier, captioning the shots, "A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️." 

A Mother's Love

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

In one black-and-white photo, she snuggled up to her 1-month-old. In the photo's caption, Hadid revealed that the family had already decorated for the holidays explaining, "she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations." 

Sunny Disposition

In one sunny selfie, Hadid touched her head to her daughter's, revealing that she has her mom's blonde locks! 

Baby Kisses

Credit: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Baby kisses are the best kisses! 

Snowy Day

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

In December 2020, the mother-daughter duo bundled up in New York City to celebrate baby's first snow! 

Christmas Celebrations

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Baby's first Christmas! Hadid shared a photo of baby Khai and her dad celebrating. 

Hadid of course had to show off her fashionable baby's holiday outfit: a Gucci onesie and special pair of knitted Christmas Jordans. 

Hold Tight

Credit: gigi hadid/instagram. Inset: Getty Images

Hadid simply captioned this January 2021 snap, "my girl !" 

Stylish Gal

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Khai is already the most stylish baby around! Hadid showed off her daughter's custom Tommy Hilfiger snow suit, which has her name embroidered on the back. 

A Hand to Hold

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid shared a sweet shot of Khai holding onto her hand after nap time on Instagram Story. 

Getting Big

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

"My big girl," Hadid said of Khai in a March 2021 snap

Simply the Best

Credit: gigi hadid/instagram

That same month, the supermodel posted a photo of Khai taking a nap in her arms, calling the tender moment "the best." 

Baby's First Easter

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram. Inset: Taylor Hill/Getty

Some bunny is having a hoppy Easter! Hadid dressed Khai in a sweet bunny onesie for her first Easter celebration. 

Family Outing

The mom and daughter had a sweet museum date with Hadid's father Mohamed at the Met, with Hadid sharing a series of photos and videos of their big day out. 

Spring Has Sprung

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Hadid celebrated the start of spring on her Pennsylvania family farm with a series of photos, including one of Khai enjoying the new blooms

Flower Power

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

In one selfie, Hadid carried a bundled up Khai while showing off a blossoming tree

Very Versace

"Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week 🥺👼🏼🍰🌸," Hadid captioned a photo of Khai in a red Versace outfit. 

Match Made in Heaven

Credit: Gigi hadid/ instagram

In a photo posted in May 2021, Khai matched her mama in adorable pink overalls and graffiti print. 

Grass Is Always Greener

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Khai enjoyed the summer sun in a green swimsuit in a series of photos posted by her mom in June 2021. 

Farm Girls

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Looks like we've got a budding farmer on our hands! In an August 2021 photo from Gigi's Instagram, the mom held her daughter as they checked out the farm together. 

11 Months Old!

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid and Malik celebrated 11 months with their little girl in August 2021. 

Cuddle Bug

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi shared some photos from farm life with her girl, including a snuggly shot under a blanket.

Birthday Celebrations

Credit: alana hadid/ instagram

Gigi and Zayn celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday together in September 2021! Gigi's sister, Alana Hadid, shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, captioning her post, "Happy birthday to one of the best things to happen to our little world Khai 💕."

She added, "Watching my amazing little sister become the most wonderful mother makes me tear up with pride. Can't wait to see you grow little girl your Aunty Alana loves you. Thanks for giving us this angel @gigihadid @zayn happy 1st birthday to you, you have done such an amazing job."

Auntie on Duty

Credit: bella hadid/ instagram

Khai's aunt Bella Hadid also shared photos of her 1-year-old niece on her birthday in September 2021, writing in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!!"

Birthday Baby

Bella added in her caption, "You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all."

She concluded her sweet birthday tribute with a thank you to Gigi and Zayn saying, "Thank you for my forever best friend ❤️‍🔥."

Feeding Time

Credit: bella hadid/ instagram

In another sweet shot shared by Aunt Bella, the model fed her infant niece. 

Having a Cow

Credit: yolanda hadid/ instagram

Khai's grandma, Yolanda Hadid, also got in on the birthday wishes. Yolanda shared on Instagram, "Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai…. No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…"

Pony Up

Credit: yolanda hadid/ instagram

She added alongside photos of herself with her granddaughter on the farm — including a sweet shot of Khai on a mini-horse — "I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday."

Yolanda also thanked Gigi and Zayn, saying, "Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!"

PJ Party

Credit: Bella Hadid/Instagram

Khai and Zayn have a snuggly moment in their printed pajamas. 

Sweet Dreams

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

This angelic throwback shot highlights their close mother/daughter bond.

By Andrea Wurzburger