The cover girl confirmed in April that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Reveals Why She Is Holding Off on Sharing Pregnancy Photos — and Shares Peek of Her Baby Bump

Gigi Hadid is bumping along — and sharing with her fans why she hasn't been sharing public updates on her pregnancy.

Hadid, 25, went live on Instagram Wednesday to discuss her collaboration with V Magazine, and addressed fan questions about her pregnancy, which she confirmed in April.

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments," the supermodel said.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," Hadid continued, sharing that she believes current world events — like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement — deserve more focus than her pregnancy.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she explained. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

While Hadid, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, is keeping her pregnancy out of the spotlight for now, she promised fans that she's been documenting the experience and will eventually share more.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it,'" she said.

"And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future," she added, explaining that she's "just not rushed to do it" and wants to experience pregnancy without worrying about it being in the public eye.

"I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to like look cute or post something," Hadid said.

The cover girl did give viewers a peek at her baby bump, explaining that from the front she doesn't look that different, but from a side view ,"it's there."

Hadid explained that she has been living in linen sets because "they're not so tight, and like it's so f—— hot."

"There's my belly, y'all," she said, turning to the side with her shirt unbuttoned, flashing a peace sign. "Like, it's there."