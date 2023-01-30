Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her 'Very Mom Morning Routine' with 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is giving a glimpse into her mornings with her little girl.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series, the supermodel, 27, opened up about what her daily routine is like with 2-year-old Khai, admitting that she's very much on her daughter's schedule.

"Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Hadid shared, noting that it's usually between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. "I have a very mom morning routine."

She also follows her daughter's lead on breakfast. "I eat whatever Khai's having," she said.

"I make her pancakes and sausages every day. For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan," said Hadid. "I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It's really fun."

Throughout the day, Hadid said she stays active by just being with her daughter and "running" after the toddler, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving," she continued.

Appearing on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in September, Hadid opened up about being a mom and said that Khai is a "blessing."

"I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," the model shared.

"It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."