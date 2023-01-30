Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her 'Very Mom Morning Routine' with 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid shares her 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 03:54 PM
Gigi Hadid and Khai
Photo: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Gigi Hadid is giving a glimpse into her mornings with her little girl.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series, the supermodel, 27, opened up about what her daily routine is like with 2-year-old Khai, admitting that she's very much on her daughter's schedule.

"Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Hadid shared, noting that it's usually between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. "I have a very mom morning routine."

She also follows her daughter's lead on breakfast. "I eat whatever Khai's having," she said.

"I make her pancakes and sausages every day. For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan," said Hadid. "I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It's really fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/gigi-hadid" data-inlink="true">Gigi Hadid</a> and Khai
Gigi Hadid Instagram

Throughout the day, Hadid said she stays active by just being with her daughter and "running" after the toddler, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving," she continued.

Appearing on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in September, Hadid opened up about being a mom and said that Khai is a "blessing."

"I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," the model shared.

"It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of New Year's Celebrations
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai During Beachy New Year's Celebrations
Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
All About Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Says Being Mom to 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Is 'So Much Fun,' Calls Her a 'Blessing'
gigi hadid, zayn malik
Gigi Hadid Credits Zayn Malik for Throwing Daughter Khai the 'Best' Second Birthday Party: Photos
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
Yolanda Hadid Says Daughter Gigi Is a 'Phenomenal Mother' to 2-Year-Old Khai: 'Beautiful Thing'
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Reveals the Reason Behind Her 'Secret TikTok' Account: 'I Don't Follow Anyone I Know'
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Relationship: A Look Back
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the Versus Versace show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections
Gigi Hadid Celebrates Ex Zayn Malik on Father's Day with Rare Image of Him and Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Shares Snaps of Farm Life Moments with Daughter Khai: 'Cute Cute Cute!'
Gigi Hadid for Vogue
New Mom Gigi Hadid Reflects on Sharing First Solo 'Vogue' Cover with Daughter Khai: 'Emotional and Honored'
Gigi Hadid Instagram
Gigi Hadid Poses for Springtime Selfie with Baby Daughter Khai
Gigi hadid and daughter
Growing So Fast! Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Khai, 8 Months, in Matching Outfits
Gigi and Bella Hadid Khai
Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Photo of Sister Bella Hadid Playing with Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid pregnancy and post-pregnancy pics
Gigi Hadid Shares Look at Daughter Khai's Playroom in Series of Never-Before-Seen Photos from Her Pregnancy
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Celebrates First Mother's Day with Daughter Khai: 'My Greatest Pride and Joy'
Gigi Hadid Instagram
Gigi Hadid Calls Daughter Khai Her 'Big Girl' in Adorable New Photo