The supermodel announced the arrival of her first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Baby Bump in Throwback Pregnancy Selfie from Night Before She Went Into Labor

Gigi Hadid is feeling nostalgic.

On Monday, the supermodel, 25, shared several never-before-seen photos taken during her pregnancy — including a picture snapped on the night before she went into labor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one throwback shot shared on her Instagram Story, a then-pregnant Hadid strikes a pose in a dark outfit as she takes a mirror selfie.

"the night before I went into labor," she captioned the snap.

Another picture shows Hadid, wearing a tie dye T-shirt and black shorts, standing in her daughter's nursery.

"(about a week before)," she wrote. "decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head."

Image zoom Gigi Hadid | Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hadid welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September. The two announced the arrival in separate posts on social media, with Malik, 27, first announcing on Twitter, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

Included in the former One Direction member's post was a photo of the baby holding onto his finger.

Hadid followed suit on Instagram, sharing another photo of Malik's hand resting on their daughter's blanket.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote in the caption.

Since the birth, Hadid — who held off on posting photos of her baby bump during her pregnancy — has begun sharing glimpses of her journey to motherhood on Instagram.

Recently, the new mom posted a series of photographs taken during her final leg of pregnancy back in August. One shot featured Hadid posing in a form-fitting dress, while another showed Malik gently resting his chin on her baby bump.

"August, waiting for our girl 🥰🥰🥰😭," she captioned the pictures.

The model has also been open about her life as a first-time mother. Last week, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was returning to work two months after welcoming her child.

Alongside a video of herself sitting on a black leather sofa, Hadid wrote, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr."