Gigi Hadid Says Sister Bella Is Her Daughter Khai's 'Forever Protector' in Birthday Tribute

"She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard," Gigi Hadid wrote in a birthday message to Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid is praising sister Bella Hadid as an aunt to her daughter.

Celebrating Bella's 25th birthday on Instagram Saturday, 26-year-old Gigi shared a photo of her holding baby Khai, who turned 1 year old last month. Gigi, who shares her first child with Zayn Malik, called Bella a "forever protector" of her baby girl.

"We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard 😅 and a forever protector as an auntie," wrote Gigi. "I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve!!!!!! Can't wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap."

Bella, last month, marked Khai's birthday with a sweet gallery of photos featuring her niece, writing, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive."

"I can't wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend ❤️‍🔥," she added.

Even before Khai's arrival, Bella was ready to become an aunt. In August 2020, she shared a maternity photo of sister Gigi and wrote on Instagram, "I'm going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever."

"I am so proud of you @gigihadid," she added. "You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you."

